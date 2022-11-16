Robertson scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Lightning.

After helping set up Mason Marchment for Dallas' first goal of the game in the first period, Robertson potted the Stars' third midway through the second. He extended his point streak to nine games in the process, a blistering stretch during which the 23-year-old has piled up nine goals and 18 points.