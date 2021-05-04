Robertson scored a goal and picked up an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Robertson was eventually credited as the last player to touch the puck before an own goal by the Panthers. He also picked up an assist on Joe Pavelski's power-play goal in the first period. The 21-year-old Robertson has 16 tallies, 42 points, 117 shots on net and a plus-15 rating through 47 contests.