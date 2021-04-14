Robertson scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Robertson tied the game at 1-1 with his first-period tally, then assisted on Joe Pavelski's equalizer in the third period. The Stars' top line was the only one to get on the scoresheet Tuesday. Robertson is up to 12 goals, 29 points, 85 shots on net and a plus-12 rating in 36 appearances. It'd be shocking to see him slip out of the top six, as he's been one of the Stars' most effective forwards recently.