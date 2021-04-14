Robertson scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers.
Robertson tied the game at 1-1 with his first-period tally, then assisted on Joe Pavelski's equalizer in the third period. The Stars' top line was the only one to get on the scoresheet Tuesday. Robertson is up to 12 goals, 29 points, 85 shots on net and a plus-12 rating in 36 appearances. It'd be shocking to see him slip out of the top six, as he's been one of the Stars' most effective forwards recently.
More News
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Responsible for game-winner•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Points in four straight games•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Goal streak at three games•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Lights lamp Tuesday•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Tallies lone goal in loss•