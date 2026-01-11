Stars' Jason Robertson: Two points in San Jose
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robertson scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks.
An Olympic snub has kept Robertson motivated, and the 26-year-old winger scored his 26th goal of the season late in the first period by scooping up a loose puck and quickly firing it home from a sharp angle. Robertson has four multi-point performances in the last 10 games, a stretch in which he's racked up six goals and 14 points.
