Robertson scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Robertson's pair of points came in the first period, as he scored and assisted on a Joe Pavelski goal. The 21-year-old Robertson has a five-game point streak -- in that span, he has three tallies and six helpers. The rookie winger is up to 14 goals, 35 points, 95 shots on net and a plus-17 rating in 40 appearances overall.