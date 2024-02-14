Robertson notched a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over the Hurricanes.
Robertson set up Roope Hintz's opening goal midway through the first period before beating Pyotr Kochetkov with a wrister early in the third, the eventual game-winner in the Stars' 4-2 victory. The goal was Robertson's first since Jan. 23, though he now has four points in his last three contests. Overall, the 24-year-old winger is up to 18 goals and 54 points through 53 games this season.
