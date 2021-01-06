Robertson (undisclosed) won't practice Wednesday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
The Stars won't be releasing any details regarding the specific nature or severity of Robertson's issue, but for now, there's no reason to believe he's dealing with anything long term. The 21-year-old winger has primarily been skating on Dallas' fourth line while also seeing time with the first power-play unit through the first few days of camp.
More News
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Highlights Black Aces call-ups•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Shuffles back to minors•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Plucks apple in NHL debut•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Called up from minors•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Named OHL First Team All-Star•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Wins OHL Scoring Championship•