Robertson (undisclosed) won't practice Wednesday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

The Stars won't be releasing any details regarding the specific nature or severity of Robertson's issue, but for now, there's no reason to believe he's dealing with anything long term. The 21-year-old winger has primarily been skating on Dallas' fourth line while also seeing time with the first power-play unit through the first few days of camp.

