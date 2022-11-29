Robertson scored a goal and added two PIM in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

His penalty came in the second period, and it was the only minor the penalty-prone Stars took in the contest. In the third, Robertson blocked a shot and raced onto the loose puck, scoring on a breakaway to help secure the win. He also extended his point streak to 16 games (17 goals, 12 assists). The 23-year-old leads the league with 19 tallies and he's at 36 points (12 on the power play), 97 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 23 contests.