Stars' Jason Robertson: Wins OHL Scoring Championship
Robertson (117 points) won the 2018-19 OHL Scoring Championship.
The Dallas property and Niagara IceDogs forward bested North Bay forward Justin Brazeau by four points for the honor. Robertson posted those 117 points in just 62 games. In addition to his brilliant OHL showing, the talented prospect also played well for Team USA at the World Junior Championship in helping the club take home the silver medal. Robertson's lack of foot speed is a legitimate concern moving forward, but he's an extremely gifted offensive player. Look for him to begin the 2019-20 season in the AHL.
