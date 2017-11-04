Stars' Jason Robertson: Working on game with OHL Kingston
Robertson posted two goals and an assist to lead OHL Kingston to a 7-1 win over Sarnia on Friday.
The offensive outburst gives Robertson 11 goals and 17 points in 16 games on the season, and he has also racked up 78 shots. No one has ever doubted Robertson's ability to put the puck in the net (he scored 42 times for Kingston in 2016-17), but he disappears for long stretches of time, and he is a below-average skater. He is going to put up big numbers as long as he remains healthy, but there are definitely aspects of the game he needs to work on throughout the course of the season.
