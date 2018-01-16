Stars' Jason Spezza: Back in action Tuesday

Spezza will be back in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup in Detroit after serving as a healthy scratch Monday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Monday's benching was likely in an effort to allow Spezza to clear his head considering he hasn't recorded a point in five games and hasn't found the back of the net himself since Dec. 9. The veteran pivot is still a contributor on the power play, as his six points and 2:04 of average ice time with the man advantage will attest, so we'll see if the one game in the press box was enough to revitalize him and get him back to his scoring ways.