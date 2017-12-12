Stars' Jason Spezza: Buries shootout winner
Spezza didn't register a shot in regulation or overtime, but he did score the shootout-winning goal during Monday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.
The veteran has just five goals and six points through 19 games dating back to the beginning of November, which is obviously a discouraging stretch. Spezza is still receiving top-six minutes and power-play looks, so he's in position to succeed, but fantasy owners should probably temper expectations moving forward. The offensive upside is still there, though, so don't write off Spezza just yet.
