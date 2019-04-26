Stars' Jason Spezza: Ends two-month goal drought
Spezza scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blues in Game 1.
Spezza's last goal came on Feb. 24, a span of 20 games during which the veteran managed only three helpers. He was scratched six times between his goals. Spezza has accumulated 67 points (23 goals, 44 helpers) over 74 postseason appearances in his career, but with his current fourth-line deployment, he's not expected to contribute to the offense frequently.
