Stars' Jason Spezza: Factors into two scoring plays

Spezza supplied an even-strength goal and a power-play assist Saturday, causing the Red Wings fits in a 5-1 home win.

The respected veteran is just two goals and three assists shy of matching his offensive totals from the 2017-18 campaign, when he appeared in 78 games but produced only 26 points. Of course, last year was an outlier against Spezza's career numbers, with the most glaring negative having been his career-low 5.8 shooting percentage. The 35-year-old has conjured a more serviceable 11.1 conversion rate on shots this time around.