Stars' Jason Spezza: Factors into two scoring plays
Spezza supplied an even-strength goal and a power-play assist Saturday, causing the Red Wings fits in a 5-1 home win.
The respected veteran is just two goals and three assists shy of matching his offensive totals from the 2017-18 campaign, when he appeared in 78 games but produced only 26 points. Of course, last year was an outlier against Spezza's career numbers, with the most glaring negative having been his career-low 5.8 shooting percentage. The 35-year-old has conjured a more serviceable 11.1 conversion rate on shots this time around.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...