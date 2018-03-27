Stars' Jason Spezza: Game-time call Tuesday

Spezza (back) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's home tilt against the Flyers, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Five days ago, reports surfaced about how Spezza wouldn't even be reevaluated for a span of two weeks, but evidently, those plans have changed and his health has improved. The playmaking pivot, who's enjoyed an illustrious career comprised of 887 points (323 goals, 564 assists) over 983 career contests, presumably will take pregame warmups to determine if he'll be good enough to play.