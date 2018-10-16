Stars' Jason Spezza: Garners power-play assist
Spezza registered a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-1 road loss to the Senators.
Some pundits believed Spezza was going to have his contract bought out by the Stars ahead of this season, but GM Jim Nill shot those rumors down back in June. So far, it seems like that was the right call, as Spezza has three power-play apples (four total) through five games. The second overall pick (Ottawa, 2001) once again looks like a useful fantasy option in the top six for a Stars team at 3-2-0 and sitting in the middle of the Central Division standings.
