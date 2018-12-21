Stars' Jason Spezza: Good to go

Spezza (illness) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Wild, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Spezza missed the Stars' last two games due to an illness, but he was never expected to be sidelined long term. The veteran pivot is expected to return to a prominent role, centering Dallas' third line and top power-play unit against Minnesota.

