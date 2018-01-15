Stars' Jason Spezza: Healthy scratch Monday

Spezza will serve as a healthy scratch against the Bruins on Monday.

Spezza is currently bogged down in a 14-game goal drought as well as a five-game pointless streak, which likely factored into coach Ken Hitchcock's decision to bench him. Given the center's proven scoring ability, its hard to imagine he will spend a significant amount of time in the press box, but fantasy owners will certainly want to check back ahead of Tuesday's tilt with Detroit.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories