Stars' Jason Spezza: Healthy scratch Monday
Spezza will serve as a healthy scratch against the Bruins on Monday.
Spezza is currently bogged down in a 14-game goal drought as well as a five-game pointless streak, which likely factored into coach Ken Hitchcock's decision to bench him. Given the center's proven scoring ability, its hard to imagine he will spend a significant amount of time in the press box, but fantasy owners will certainly want to check back ahead of Tuesday's tilt with Detroit.
