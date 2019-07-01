Stars' Jason Spezza: Inks one-year deal with Toronto
Spezza signed a one-year, $700,000 contract with the Maple Leafs on Monday.
The 36-year-old joins his hometown team to advance his NHL career for a 17th NHL season. With an elite crop of centers -- including John Tavares, Auston Matthews and William Nylander -- occupying the top six for the Buds, fantasy owners shouldn't expect Spezza to wiggle his way into a position that would yield plentiful returns in the fantasy realm, but the celebrated pivot does have plenty of experience working on the man advantage. With Spezza's best days behind him, you can get him for pennies on the dollar in fantasy drafts this fall.
