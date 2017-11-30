Stars' Jason Spezza: Leads team in shots

Spezza led the team with four shots in Tuesday's win over Vegas.

Unfortunately, that was all Spezza did. He once again saw limited opportunity with just 12:46 of ice time. After snapping out a long funk to start the season, Spezza has gone three games without a point and continues to look like a shade of his former self.

