Stars' Jason Spezza: Lowest production of career
Spezza posted career-lows eight points and 18 helpers in 2017-18.
Since entering the league in 2002, Spezza has racked up at least 50 points in every full season he's played. However, the 34-year-old pivot dropped to the third line this season, behind young talents Tyler Seguin and Radek Faksa. No longer surrounded by top-six forwards, Spezza's production dropped dramatically. The Ontario native will need to turn it around for his contract year in 2018-19, and he could be a hot deadline option if the Stars fall out of contention.
