Stars' Jason Spezza: Nabs another goal
It took Spezza 16 games to grab his first goal, and he posted his second of the season in Saturday's win over Edmonton.
The 34-year-old has slowed a step and isn't getting the kind of high-end deployment he used to get. He's averaging 13:13 of ice time per game, the lowest since his rookie year. He's a depth player at best.
