Stars' Jason Spezza: Nets power-play tally
Spezza scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Blues in Game 4.
Spezza has seen his ice time decrease in the playoffs to 11:01 per game entering the night, and he has been under nine minutes in the last three contests. However, his production has increased with two goals and a helper in four games against the Blues. While he occupies a fourth-line role, the veteran does spend a disproportionate amount of time on the man advantage, which could give him some fantasy appeal.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...