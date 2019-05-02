Stars' Jason Spezza: Nets power-play tally

Spezza scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Blues in Game 4.

Spezza has seen his ice time decrease in the playoffs to 11:01 per game entering the night, and he has been under nine minutes in the last three contests. However, his production has increased with two goals and a helper in four games against the Blues. While he occupies a fourth-line role, the veteran does spend a disproportionate amount of time on the man advantage, which could give him some fantasy appeal.