Stars' Jason Spezza: Not close to return
Spezza (back) won't even be reevaluated for two more weeks, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
At this rate, Spezza will be lucky to return by the end of the regular season, and the Stars have serious work to do in order to wind up in the playoffs. Fortunately for the team, forward Brett Ritchie (lower body) is set to return for Friday's home clash with the Bruins.
