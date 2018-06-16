Stars' Jason Spezza: Not in jeopardy of contract buyout
Spezza will not be subjected to a contract buyout from the Stars, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.
The Stars could save $2.5 million dollars over a two-year span by purchasing Spezza's contract, but GM Jim Nill apparently is not interesting in going that route. This is a nice consolation prize for the heady veteran after he experienced a 24-point drop last season and wound up with only eight goals and 18 assists over 78 games. Still, Spezza will probably need to make his way back into the top-six group to regain prominence in most fantasy setups -- even though it looks like he'll always be an option on the power play.
