Stars' Jason Spezza: Notches pair of assists
Spezza tallied two assists Sunday in a 6-2 win over the Islanders.
Spezza, 35, isn't the offensive catalyst he was during his younger playing days. His two helpers against New York moved him to 13 points on the season and while it appears he's moved past last season's 26-point disaster, Spezza remains a risky fantasy option considering he lacks the consistency that once made him a fantasy stud.
