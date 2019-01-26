Stars' Jason Spezza: Nothing falling but fantasy value

Spezza is stuck in a 10-game pointless drought.

While Spezza needs only five points to match his total of 26 from the 2017-18 season, the veteran has gone cold with the Stars winning only four times since he last hit the scoresheet. He's been operating on a checking line, but Spezza has the track record to make him a reasonable DFS dart.

