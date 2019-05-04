Stars' Jason Spezza: Opens scoring in Game 5 win
Spezza scored a goal on his only shot in Friday's 2-1 win over the Blues in Game 5.
Spezza is riding a three-game point streak, with two goals and an assist. He has five points through nine postseason appearances this year, with three of them coming on the man advantage. He's been selective with shooting, putting only 16 shots on goal in the playoffs, but he's making the most of his chances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...