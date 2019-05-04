Stars' Jason Spezza: Opens scoring in Game 5 win

Spezza scored a goal on his only shot in Friday's 2-1 win over the Blues in Game 5.

Spezza is riding a three-game point streak, with two goals and an assist. He has five points through nine postseason appearances this year, with three of them coming on the man advantage. He's been selective with shooting, putting only 16 shots on goal in the playoffs, but he's making the most of his chances.

More News
Our Latest Stories