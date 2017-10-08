Stars' Jason Spezza: Picks an apple in limited ice time

Spezza had an assist and a pair of shots in a losing effort against St. Louis on Saturday.

Spezza grabbed his first point of the season, but he only saw 15:31 of ice time. More troubling for his prospects is that he played 2:38 of power play time. He's getting time, but he's not seeing much time with the top unit. Dallas will lean heavily on the top unit, and it's going to produce.