Stars' Jason Spezza: Picks up assist

Spezza recorded an assist during Thursday's 4-0 shutout of the Avalanche.

The assist gives him 27 points on the season; he passes last season's total of 26 but that's still a disappointing number for the former All-Star. This season will be only the second in which Spezza has played more than 40 games and scored less than 50 points.

