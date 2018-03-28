Stars' Jason Spezza: Ready to rock Tuesday
Spezza (back) took part in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Flyers, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Spezza's return to action will bolster the Stars' depth up front, but fantasy owners may want to see how he performs following his three-game absence before slotting him back into their lineups, as he's been ice cold recently, tallying one assist in his last 19 contests. He'll occupy a bottom-six role against Philadelphia, skating with Jason Dickinson and Remi Elie on Dallas' fourth line.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...