Stars' Jason Spezza: Ready to rock Tuesday

Spezza (back) took part in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Flyers, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Spezza's return to action will bolster the Stars' depth up front, but fantasy owners may want to see how he performs following his three-game absence before slotting him back into their lineups, as he's been ice cold recently, tallying one assist in his last 19 contests. He'll occupy a bottom-six role against Philadelphia, skating with Jason Dickinson and Remi Elie on Dallas' fourth line.