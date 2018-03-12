Stars' Jason Spezza: Records apple in loss

Spezza notched an assist during a 3-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The tally broke a 14 game pointless streak, which was Spezza's longest over the last two seasons. The 34-year-old also sits at just 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) in 68 games, and is on pace to record the lowest points-per-game ratio of his career. It's unlikely that Spezza sees another slump of this length, but with him currently skating on the third line and averaging 12:38 of ice time since the New Year, it would be surprising to see Spezza start pouring in points this late in the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories