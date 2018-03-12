Stars' Jason Spezza: Records apple in loss
Spezza notched an assist during a 3-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday.
The tally broke a 14 game pointless streak, which was Spezza's longest over the last two seasons. The 34-year-old also sits at just 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) in 68 games, and is on pace to record the lowest points-per-game ratio of his career. It's unlikely that Spezza sees another slump of this length, but with him currently skating on the third line and averaging 12:38 of ice time since the New Year, it would be surprising to see Spezza start pouring in points this late in the season.
