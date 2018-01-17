Stars' Jason Spezza: Scores pair in return to lineup

Spezza scored two power-play goals during Tuesday's 4-2 win over Detroit.

After watching Monday's overtime win against Boston from the press box, Spezza returned to the lineup and left his mark on Tuesday's win. Not only did he snap a 14-game goal drought, he also posted his first multi-point showing of the season. The veteran has the potential to be a solid secondary scorer for the Stars and fantasy owners, but until he begins to show more game-to-game consistency, it's difficult to recommend relying on him in the majority of settings.