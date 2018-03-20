Play

Stars' Jason Spezza: Sidelined due to back injury

Spezza (back) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Capitals, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Spezza has only tallied one assist in his last 19 games, so his absence shouldn't have much of an impact on the Stars' ability to produce offense against Washington. The veteran pivot will likely be reevaluated ahead of Friday's matchup with the Bruins.

