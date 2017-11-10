Stars' Jason Spezza: Still in pursuit of first goal
Spezza has five assists through 15 games this season, but he's still searching for that first goal.
The 34-year-old has looked sluggish on the ice, disappointing fantasy owners that felt he may be able to replicate his 50-points campaign from last year. Spezza has only set 32 shots on goal after hoisting 149 in 68 games in 2016-17. His slide primarily can be attributed to the fact that he's averaging only 13:07 of ice time, which is more than three minutes less than he garnered the prior year. It's safe to leave Spezza on fantasy benches while he's caught in this offensive rut.
More News
-
Stars' Jason Spezza: Picks an apple in limited ice time•
-
Stars' Jason Spezza: Helps on lone goal in preseason finale•
-
Stars' Jason Spezza: Rally effort falls short•
-
Stars' Jason Spezza: Stays hot in Sunday's road loss•
-
Stars' Jason Spezza: Nets game-winning goal•
-
Stars' Jason Spezza: Chips in with three assists•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...