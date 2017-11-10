Stars' Jason Spezza: Still in pursuit of first goal

Spezza has five assists through 15 games this season, but he's still searching for that first goal.

The 34-year-old has looked sluggish on the ice, disappointing fantasy owners that felt he may be able to replicate his 50-points campaign from last year. Spezza has only set 32 shots on goal after hoisting 149 in 68 games in 2016-17. His slide primarily can be attributed to the fact that he's averaging only 13:07 of ice time, which is more than three minutes less than he garnered the prior year. It's safe to leave Spezza on fantasy benches while he's caught in this offensive rut.