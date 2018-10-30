Stars' Jason Spezza: Suiting up for 1,000th contest
Spezza will play in his 1,000th career game when the Stars square off against the Canadiens on Tuesday night.
Spezza has recorded 326 goals and 570 assists over 16 seasons between the Senators and Stars. The venerable pivot looks rejuvenated in Dallas under new coach Jim Montgomery, as he's only 18 points away from matching his 2017-18 total in 68 fewer games. Two catalysts behind the rebirth of Spezza's game is that he's taking a career-high 63.5 percent of his 5-on-5 shifts in the offensive zone this season, plus, the 35-year-old has seen close to a full-minute increase in playing time on the man advantage.
