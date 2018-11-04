Stars' Jason Spezza: Surprising source of offense

Spezza had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.

Spezza, who recently turned over 1,000 on the game odometer, has been a surprising source of offense. He has three goals and 10 points in 13 games. We're not certain Spezza can keep it up, especially after last year's 26 points in 78 games. But then again, he could still come close to 50 points. Your format will dictate if that means value or not.