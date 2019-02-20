Stars' Jason Spezza: Turns in vintage performance

Spezza delivered a goal to complement a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.

Spezza opened the scoring for the Stars and it was his pass to Esa Lindell on a man-advantage rush that capped off the veteran's sixth two-point effort of the 2018-19 campaign. With seven goals and 17 assists in 57 games, Spezza should be waiver fodder in shallow leagues, but don't forget that he's one of the most accomplished centers in the game. The 35-year-old has posted 910 career points (330 goals, 580 assists) over 1,045 games between the Senators and Stars.