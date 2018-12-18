Stars' Jason Spezza: Under the weather

Spezza won't play Tuesday against the Flames due to an illness, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

According to Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News, Spezza has been diagnosed with strep throat, so he may be in danger of missing multiple contests. Another update on the veteran pivot's status should surface prior to Thursday's matchup with Chicago.

