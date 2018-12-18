Stars' Jason Spezza: Under the weather
Spezza won't play Tuesday against the Flames due to an illness, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
According to Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News, Spezza has been diagnosed with strep throat, so he may be in danger of missing multiple contests. Another update on the veteran pivot's status should surface prior to Thursday's matchup with Chicago.
More News
-
Stars' Jason Spezza: Notches pair of assists•
-
Stars' Jason Spezza: Surprising source of offense•
-
Stars' Jason Spezza: Suiting up for 1,000th contest•
-
Stars' Jason Spezza: Puts up two points in win•
-
Stars' Jason Spezza: Garners power-play assist•
-
Stars' Jason Spezza: Not in jeopardy of contract buyout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...