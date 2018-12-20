Stars' Jason Spezza: Won't play Thursday

Spezza (illness) will miss Thursday's matchup with Chicago, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Spezza reportedly lost eight pounds while he was sick, so he will need some time to fully recover and get back to game speed. The center probably should be considered a game-time decision versus Minnesota on Saturday, although no official determination has been announced by the team.

