Stars' Jason Spezza: Won't play Thursday
Spezza (illness) will miss Thursday's matchup with Chicago, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Spezza reportedly lost eight pounds while he was sick, so he will need some time to fully recover and get back to game speed. The center probably should be considered a game-time decision versus Minnesota on Saturday, although no official determination has been announced by the team.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...