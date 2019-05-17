Stars' Jason Spezza: Won't return to Big D
Spezza wants to keep playing next season, but it won't be with the Stars, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Spezza failed to reach the 30-point mark for the second straight season, a far cry from the 90-point campaigns he put up earlier in his career while playing for Ottawa. At this point, the veteran center will likely be a bottom-six scoring option, but could certainly add value both on and off the ice to most NHL clubs. For fantasy owners, the Toronto native's ceiling is likely in the 30-35 point range, though it depends on the quality of players around him.
