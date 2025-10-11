Fuder scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in WHL Red Deer's 6-4 loss to Moose Jaw on Friday.

Fuder turned an invitation to the Stars' prospect camp this fall into an entry-level contract. He's had a decent start for the Rebels with four points in five games. The 19-year-old forward went undrafted prior to signing his contract, so there shouldn't be high expectations for him, with just making the NHL being a best-case scenario in a few years.