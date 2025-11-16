Fuder scored three goals and added an assist in WHL Red Deer's 6-5 loss to Saskatoon on Saturday.

This was Fuder's best game of the season, but he's been trending upward recently. He has four goals and five assists over his last four contests for the Rebels. The Stars prospect is at seven goals and 21 points through 19 appearances this season which would lead to him finishing above a point-per-game pace for the first time in his junior career if he can sustain it.