Fuder agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on Tuesday.

Fuder will spend the 2025-26 campaign back with WHL Red Deer, having racked up 11 goals and 15 helpers in 46 games for the Rebels last season. The undrafted center impressed during the Stars' prospect tournament, parlaying that into an ELC. If he wants to make the jump to the professional ranks for 2026-27, Fuder will need to put up even better offensive numbers with Red Deer this year.