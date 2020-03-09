Play

Stars' Jerad Rosburg: Inks entry-level deal

Rosburg agreed to terms on a one-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on Monday.

In his senior season at Michigan State, Rosburg notched four goals and 13 helpers in 36 outings. The undrafted defenseman will report to AHL Texas where he will likely start the 2020-21 campaign as well, though a strong start in the minors could earn him a call-up next season.

