Poirier was traded to Dallas from Calgary on Monday in exchange for Gavin White.

After playing a key role in AHL Calgary's defensive core over the past four seasons, Poirier will move to Dallas' organization following Monday's trade. In the move, the Stars announced that he would be assigned to AHL Texas to begin his stint in the Lone Star state. His numbers are down from a year ago, when he posted a career-high 42 points across 71 regular-season appearances, as the 23-year-old blueliner has just six points across 35 games this season. While he is unlikely to make a large impact at the NHL level this season, he is an intriguing name to join Dallas' strong defensive core if he can develop over the next few seasons.