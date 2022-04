Pavelski provided a pair of assists, including one on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Pavelski has seven assists in his last six games, and his pair of helpers Wednesday secured his first 80-point campaign. The 37-year-old has been nothing short of remarkable on the Stars' top line with 27 tallies, 54 assists, 213 shots on net, 104 hits and 69 blocked shots in 81 contests.