Pavelski earned an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

Pavelski has four goals and 12 assists in the last month. His secondary apple led to a Roope Hintz goal in this latest contest and knotted the score at 2-2 in the second period, but the Oilers -- a team feverishly vying for a playoff spot -- would respond with three unanswered tallies to tame the visitors. Still, Pavs is arguably playing his best hockey at the age of 37, and he's on track to record his first full season since his 2017-18 campaign with the Sharks.