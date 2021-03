Pavelski scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Pavelski tallied in the second period with his third even-strength goal of the year. His other 10 markers have come with the man advantage. The 36-year-old forward has enjoyed an impressive campaign with 24 points, 55 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-9 rating in 21 games. He's just one goal shy of his total from last year.