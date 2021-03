Pavelski notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning.

Pavelski helped out on a Miro Heiskanen power-play goal in the second period as well as Jamie Benn's third-period even-strength tally. The two assists put Pavelski at 27 points (14 goals, 13 helpers) through 25 contests. He's produced 61 shots on net, a plus-11 rating, 39 hits and 15 power-play points this year.